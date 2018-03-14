Big Brother: YouTube to Fact-Check ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Videos with Wikipedia

YouTube will add information from Wikipedia to “conspiracy theory” videos on the platform in an effort to combat alternative narratives, according to a report.

“YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said that these text boxes, which the company is calling ‘information cues,’ would begin appearing on conspiracy-related videos within the next couple of weeks,” reported the Verge on Tuesday. “Wojcicki, who spoke Tuesday evening at a panel at the South by Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, showed examples of information cues for videos about the moon landing and chemtrails.”

“The information cues that Wojcicki demonstrated appeared directly below the video as a short block of text, with a link to Wikipedia for more information,” the Verge explained, noting that “Wikipedia — a crowdsourced encyclopedia written by volunteers — is an imperfect source of information, one which most college students are still forbidden from citing in their papers.” Wikipedia is also known to have a significant left-wing bias.

During the panel, Wojcicki declared, “When there are videos that are focused around something that’s a conspiracy — and we’re using a list of well-known internet conspiracies from Wikipedia — then we will show a companion unit of information from Wikipedia showing that here is information about the event.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, frequently censors and sanctions conservative, libertarian, and classically liberal content creators, including author Mike Cernovich, Carl Benjamin (“Sargon of Akkad”), InfoWars, Professor Jordan Peterson, PragerU, and Ashton Whitty.

YouTube moderators have even deleted conservative videos, later claiming the deletions were made by “mistake,” while the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been revealed to be a YouTube partner with the power to censor conservatives.

This month, a lawsuit alleged that YouTube stopped hiring white and Asian men last year in an effort to improve company “diversity.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.