Report: Congress Moves to Ban Child Sex Dolls

Congress is moving to ban child sex dolls in the United States, following in the footsteps of other countries which have outlawed their importation.

In an email to the Weekly Standard, Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY) declared, “When I saw articles on the issues of child sex dolls abroad, I knew I had to act immediately to stop the proliferation of them within the United States.”

As reported by the Weekly Standard, Donovan “has proposed the Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots (CREEPER) Act to ban their import and make possession of them illegal,” citing his career of “locking up pedophiles.”

“Every case has stayed with me — there is no situation where a child was hurt or victimized that doesn’t leave your thoughts,” Donovan proclaimed, adding, “I will do everything possible to stop crimes against children.”

“These dolls are being shipped here now. The ability to obtain child sex dolls needs to be stopped immediately,” he continued. “You don’t give an alcoholic a bottle of liquor… Once a child sex abuser tires of practicing on a doll, it’s a small step to move on to an innocent child.”

Donovan’s proposed CREEPER Act has received thirty-one co-sponsors, while a Change.org petition supporting the proposed bill has also received 163,000 signatures.

The dolls are largely imported from Asian countries, such as Japan.

Child sex dolls are illegal to import into the United Kingdom, with Border Force officers reportedly seizing 123 dolls in just over a year, however, some therapists have advocated for the prescription of sex dolls to pedophiles in an attempt to lower offense rates.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.