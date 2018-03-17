YouTube Bans The Daily Mail For ‘Violating Community Guidelines’

YouTube has banned the official channel of The Daily Mail, one of the United Kingdom’s longest-running tabloid newspapers.

Users navigating to the newspaper’s official YouTube page as of Saturday evening (EST) are greeted by a page informing them that the account has been suspended for violating “community guidelines.”

The newspaper, founded in 1896, is a frequent target of the British left for its conservative positions. The paper backed the campaign for Brexit in 2016.

Developing…

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.