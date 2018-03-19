Flashback: Maxine Waters Confirms Obama Has ‘Database’ with ‘Information on Every Individual’

Earlier today, we reported on a former staffer for Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign who admitted that the campaign had harvested mass amounts of Facebook data for targeted campaigning. In a 2013 interview, California congresswoman Maxine Waters revealed that Barack Obama possessed a “kind of database that no-one has ever seen before,” with “information about everything, on every individual.”

Waters confirmed that the database was linked to Organizing For America (now Organizing for Action), the 501(c)4 “community organizing” network that was built on the back of Obama’s presidential campaigns.

As we reported earlier today, Obama’s 2012 media analytics director, Carol Davidsen, who oversaw the campaign’s data operations said they were able to “suck out the whole social graph” from Facebook during the 2012 campaign, allowing them to access the friend networks of every American user.

“[Facebook] came to [our] office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side” admitted Davidsen.

In a series of tweets, Davidsen that Facebook was “surprised” that the Obama campaign was able to “suck out the entire social graph” (the “social graph” is an individual’s network of friends on Facebook), but did nothing to stop them once they found out.

