Report: Uber Self-Driving Vehicle Involved in Fatal Accident

Uber has suspended tests of its self-driving cars following a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles.

ABC 15 Arizona reported that the vehicle was “headed northbound when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.”

“The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries,” they claimed, adding that “the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and a vehicle operator was also behind the wheel.”

Following the incident, Uber reportedly “paused” its self-driving tests in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” declared an Uber spokesman. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also released a statement, adding, “Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened.”

Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. https://t.co/cwTCVJjEuz — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) March 19, 2018

As noted by the Verge, some reports claimed the victim was a cyclist, however, this is currently unconfirmed.

Last March, another Uber self-driving vehicle also crashed in Arizona, but no serious injuries were recorded.

“Uber has acknowledged its self-driving cars are a danger to bicycles — even as the company battles San Francisco and the California Department of Motor Vehicles over operating the vehicles in the city without a permit,” wrote Breitbart News’ Chriss W. Street in 2016. “Uber cars crossing a bike path not only represent a deadly risk to cyclists, but violate California law that mandates that a right-turning car merging into the bike lane before making the turn must yield the right-of-way to the bicycle.”