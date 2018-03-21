Company Town: Facebook, Google Creating Planned Communities in California with Homes, Bridges, Stores

Mark Zuckerberg
The Associated Press

by Charlie Nash21 Mar 20180

Facebook and Google are both moving into the creation of real-life communities, complete with houses for employees, parks, bridges, and even stores.

In Menlo Park, California, Facebook is planning a 59-acre site called Willow Village.

“There will be housing there,” declared Facebook’s Vice President for Real Estate, John Tenanes, while showing off a model of the community to the New York Times. “There will be a retail street along here, with a grocery store and a drugstore. That round building in the corner? Maybe a cultural center… We want to balance our growth with the community’s needs.”

The “village” is set to feature 1,500 apartments, 225 of which will be offered “at below-market rates,” while the “most likely tenants of the full-price units are Facebook employees, who already receive a five-figure bonus if they live near the office,” according to the Times, who added that in a decade, Facebook “will have space for 35,000” employees, which is “slightly more than the city’s current population.”

“The community will have eight acres of parks, plazas and bike-pedestrian paths open to the public. Facebook wants to revitalize the railway running alongside the property and will finish next year a pedestrian bridge over the expressway,” they reported. “The bridge will provide access to the trail that rings San Francisco Bay, a boon for birders and bikers.”

In their report, the New York Times noted that Google is also working on their own community just a “few miles” away.

“The search company plans a 600,000-square-foot office building with a roof that melts up into soft peaks, kind of like a meringue. It will have stores, cafes, gardens and even a space for theatrical performances, as well as a place for consumers to test-drive new Google technology,” the Times explained. “Google will build 5,000 homes on its property under an agreement brokered with Mountain View in December. Call it Alphabet City as a nod to Alphabet, Google’s corporate parent.”

