Iowa Salon Slammed on Social Media for Styling Ivanka Trump

An Iowa salon was slammed on social media after it posted a photo of Ivanka Trump and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds showing off their new looks after going to the salon for a touch-up.

The two women stopped at the Des Moines salon Monday before touring the Aspiring Professional Experience (APEX) program at the Waukee School District to promote the Trump administration’s initiatives on workforce development and infrastructure.

“Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We [love] supporting women in politics,” read the initial caption on Salon Spa W’s Facebook post.

But hundreds of social media users slammed the salon for styling and promoting the White House adviser on their Facebook page and threatened to take their business elsewhere.

“I prefer my “women in politics” to be both, a) elected, and b) principled. Salon Spa W, you’ve definitely lost my business with this cheap publicity ploy,” one Facebook user wrote.

“You will never get my business based on this one post,” another woman wrote, prompting many users to give her comment a “thumbs up” in agreement with her statement.

“I love all the wonderful things Salon W does for our community so it’s such a bummer to see this post as a business brag. Only problem with supporting women in politics is when those women support decisions that weaken and disenfranchise other women,” another Facebook user chimed in.

After the salon received an outpouring of negative comments, Salon Spa W President China Wong issued a statement responding to the comments added to the photo’s caption:

In response: We believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness.

We were taken aback by the response to the image below of our Governor with Ivanka Trump who received services from our salon. We also recognize impact matters more than intent. While we are not a partisan organization we do see it as part of our mission to welcome people to Des Moines and serve everyone. We share images of our clients, some that are recognizable public figures, to showcase our work.

We are honored to serve clients from all walks of life. Our East Village location, with proximity to the State Capitol and Civic Center, provides a unique opportunity to serve musicians, actors, Broadway stars, presidents-elect (including Barack Obama), those in town for the Iowa Caucuses, lawmakers, activists, commentators, and artists of every medium –– we have shared images of many along the way.

We also serve you –– our beautiful, diverse, and passionate community. We proudly share our work and celebrate all of you because our purpose is making people look and feel beautiful.

Again, we believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness. China Wong

President, Salon Spa W

After Wong issued her response, many Facebook users expressed support, telling Wong that they would gladly bring her salon business if they ever traveled to the Des Moines area.

“If I lived in Iowa, you’d have my business! The ones that are giving you a hard time aren’t dedicated to you anyway … your business will survive without them! They’re just a bunch of childish bullies!” one woman from Tennessee wrote.