Angry Muggles: J.K. Rowling Criticized for Liking ‘Transphobic’ Post on Twitter, Blames ‘Middle-Aged Moment’

Harry Potter author and millionaire left-wing activist J.K. Rowling has been criticized by fellow activists for liking a “transphobic” post on Twitter, which described transgender women as “men in dresses.”

“I was shouted at by men at my first Labour Party meeting aged 18 because I asked them to remove a Page 3 calendar. I’ve been told to toughen up, be louder, stronger, independent. I’ve often not felt supported. Men in dresses get brocialist solidarity I never had. That’s misogyny!” complained a user in a post which Rowling liked from her official account.

Rowling was promptly criticized for the tweet, with one user, transgender journalist Shon Faye, declaring, “Trans culture is seeing the beloved author of your generation like a transphobic tweet from a troll account which has repeatedly called you a man.”

Trans culture is seeing the beloved author of your generation like a transphobic tweet from a troll account which has repeatedly called you a man pic.twitter.com/LWceAoVTOC — S H O N (@shonfaye) March 21, 2018

Another complaint read, “So @jk_rowling are you going to address why you’re going around liking transphobic tweets or,” receiving nearly 2,500 likes.

So @jk_rowling are you going to address why you’re going around liking transphobic tweets or — Stef Sanjati 🍞 (@stefsanjati) March 21, 2018

In a statement, a spokesman for Rowling claimed the “liking” of the post was unintentional and had been done by mistake, blaming the controversy on a “middle-aged moment.”

“I’m afraid J.K. Rowling had a clumsy and middle-aged moment and this is not the first time she has favourited by holding her phone incorrectly,” claimed the spokesman.

Rowling has previously called President Trump a “fascist,” adding he is worse than her fictional Harry Potter villain Voldemort, and has also claimed Nigel Farage inspired terrorism.