Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk has responded to the recent data scandal at Facebook by deleting both Tesla and SpaceX’s pages as part of the #DeleteFacebook backlash against the social media giant.

“What’s Facebook?”, Musk tweeted out on Monday, in response to calls from many users to abandon the network amid claims that the site allowed the use of millions of people’s personal data by the data firm Cambridge Analytica. The Tesla Facebook page was pulled minutes later.

What, a troll, me!? How dare you, sir! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

“Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted soon after, before pulling the SpaceX page as well.

"Looks lame anyway," Musk tweeted soon after, before pulling the SpaceX page as well.

Tesla and SpaceX hadd more than 2.4 million and 2.6 million likes on Facebook respectively, before the two pages were taken down. Musk does not have his own personal page.

However, it is not immediately clear whether the decision is a joke or publicity stunt, especially given that Facebook has become a vital marketing tool for millions of businesses worldwide.

When one user accused Musk of “trolling,” he replied: “What, a troll, me!? How dare you, sir!”

Amid the current scandal engulfing the company, many users, advertisers, and celebrities have threatened to leave the network, with the hashtag #DeleteFacebook even trending on competing platform Twitter. The company’s stock price has also fallen by over 10 percent.

“I don’t think we’ve seen a meaningful number of people act on that,” Facebook CEO Zuckerberg said of the calls for people to boycott the network he founded. “But, you know, it’s not good.”

“I think it’s a clear signal that this is a major trust issue for people, and I understand that,” he continued. “And whether people delete their app over it or just don’t feel good about using Facebook, that’s a big issue that I think we have a responsibility to rectify.”

