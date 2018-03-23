Mark Zuckerberg Begins to Consider Regulation of Facebook

In a recent interview, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be opening up to the idea of government regulation of tech companies, including his own.

The Daily Mail reports that in an interview with CNN, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that he is not completely opposed to tech companies, including Facebook, being regulated by the government. “I actually am not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” said Zuckerberg. “You know, I think in general, technology is an increasingly important trend in the world, and I actually think the question is more what is the right regulation rather than yes or no, should it be regulated?”

However, Zuckerberg clarified that he was not sure what areas of the company should be regulated. He appears to be focusing on advertising regulation, as opposed to the free speech rights of his users, by saying, “Well, there are some basic things that I think that there are some big intellectual debates on.” He continued “On the basic side you know there were things like ads transparency regulation that I would love to see, but if you look at how much regulation there is around advertising on TV and print you know it’s just not clear why there should be less on the internet right?” Zuckerberg continued “You should have the same level of transparency required.”

The Facebook CEO revealed that there may be a bill currently being edited and reviewed that would see harsher regulations placed on tech companies such as Facebook and Google, “I know a couple of senators are working really hard on this,” said Zuckerberg. Until then, the Facebook CEO promised that the site would be more transparent about advertising on their platform in the future “We’re committed and we’ve actually already started rolling out ad transparency tools that accomplish most of the things that are in all the bills that people are talking about today, because we just think that this is an important thing people should know.” He continued “You should be able to go to any page and see all the ads that people are running to different audiences.”