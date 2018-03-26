Teacher Accused of Performing Oral Sex on 13-Year-Old: I Want You ‘Every Day with No Time Limit’

An Arizona teacher is accused of performing oral sex on a 13-year-old male student in a classroom, reportedly telling him she wanted him “every day with no time limit,” court records show.

Brittany Zamora, 27, who taught sixth grade at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, allegedly performed sex acts on the student between February 1 and March 8, according to court documents obtained by the Arizona Republic.

The teen told the police that he also exchanged naked photos with Zamora, adding that their relationship began when the teacher “flirted” with him in a chatroom for the sixth-grade class.

The married teacher then allegedly sent the teen two photos of herself — one nude and one dressed in lingerie.

Court records state that during one exchange between the teen and Zamora, the teen told her that he wanted to have sex with her again.

“I know baby!” Zamora reportedly responded. “I want you every day with no time limit.”

Court documents also state that Zamora sent another incriminating text message intending to put the relationship with the student above her teaching duties.

“If I could quit my job and (have sex with) you all day long, I would,” she allegedly wrote.

After the teen’s parents reported the alleged illicit relationship to the school principal, the principal reported it to police Wednesday and forwarded all screenshots of the incriminating text messages to the authorities.

“The safety of our students is our #1 priority,” Liberty School District interim superintendent Richard Rundhaug said in a statement posted on the school’s website. “Transparency is equally important. We are fully cooperating with the Goodyear Police Department and will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Police arrested Zamora the following day and charged her with one count of transmitting obscene material to a minor, according to the Republic. A court commissioner then pressed additional charges based on probable cause, including eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation, and one count of transmitting obscene material, according to the newspaper.

Zamora, who is being held on $250,000 bond, reportedly told the court commissioner in her initial court appearance Friday that she would “love to go home.”

The interim superintendent later announced that Zamora would not be returning to the school after her arrest.

“This incident has been reported to the Arizona State Board of Education so they can make a determination regarding the teacher’s certification,” Rundhaug said. “Additionally, we have school counselors and school psychologists at Las Brisas Academy today to help students and staff members cope with this incident.”

Zamora had been working at the school for less than a year. She is expected to appear in court again Thursday.

Illicit relationships between married teachers and underage students have been reported in the past.

A married Florida middle school teacher was arrested in late February for allegedly sending a 14-year-old student nude photos of herself and buying him drugs.