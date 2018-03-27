Northwestern University to Host BDSM Lessons with Chicago Dominatrix

Students at Northwestern University will have the opportunity to learn about BDSM sex from an expert during the school’s upcoming “sex week.”

During Northwestern University’s upcoming “sex week,” students will be invited to learn about BDSM practices from a Chicago area dominatrix who goes by the monicker Lady Sophia. For the uninitiated, BDSM stands for bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, and sadomasochism. The erotic practice was made mainstream thanks to the popularity of the 50 Shades of Grey series.

This year, Northwestern’s “sex week” will include various workshops including topics such as masturbation. Lady Sophia’s event aims to get students better acquainted with BDSM practices. Informational material on the event claims that the event will better help students engage in healthy BDSM in a healthy way.

“What better way can you learn about the basics of BDSM than from a professional domme in Chicago?” the event description reads. “Sophia the Dominatrix runs Chicago Dungeon Rentals and is an established sex educator.”

Lady Sophia’s website is full of interesting information. She describes the various levels of her services that she offers to clients, one of which includes intense pain. “…For folks who enjoy intense sensations, like pain,” Lady Sophia offers a specific program.

“My feminine form, with its curves and soft lines, continues to inspire impulses of worship and devotion,” Lady Sophia’s website reads. “My firm hand reveals skill earned by meticulous training and dedicated practice. You are before a true student turned teacher of the art of kink and domination.”

Northwestern’s “sex week” runs from April 3 through April 6. One event, which focuses on polyamorous relationships, or relationships in which partner is aware that their partner has other sexual partners, will analyze the stigma surrounding multi-partner relationships.