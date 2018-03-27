Report: Stormy Daniels Is xHamster’s #1 Porn Search Term, Increasing 15,000%

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed to have had consensual sex with President Trump in 2006, has been the number one most popular search term on porn website xHamster for over seven weeks, following a huge increase in popularity on Pornhub too.

xHamster revealed that “Stormy Daniels” has been “the #1 search term on xHamster for over seven weeks, knocking ‘mom’ into second place,” while international interest has risen by “more than 12,000%.”

“Per capita searches for Stormy is highest in Washington, DC, and lowest in Alaska. In general, viewers in blue states are much more likely to get an erotic-charge from Stormy, while red state viewers are more likely to find she kills the mood,” the company declared in a press release.

In a statement, xHamster Vice President Alex Hawkins claimed, “Stormy Daniels has become an international icon.”

“She’s now the most searched for porn star in the world, no matter what your gender or where your politics lie,” he expressed. “She’s a force of nature who is changing the way that the world sees porn stars.”

xHamster graphs further revealed the extent of Daniels’ rise to fame this year.

From January 1 to March 18 2017, searches for Daniels on xHamster were next to zero.

In 2018, however, porn searches for Daniels have been on a sharp rise, reaching 2,000 percent in mid-January, and rising to 15,000 percent in mid-March.

During every publicity stunt and news item surrounding her alleged sexual escapades with President Trump, Daniels’ popularity in porn searches have also continued to elevate.

Thank you, @StormyDaniels for being the #1 Search Term on xHamster in 2018! In honor of #stormydanielsday, we went deep into the numbers to see how popular you really are … and with whom! https://t.co/rNSIm2C854 pic.twitter.com/Tgr4Ue8wAs — xHamster™ (@xhamstercom) March 25, 2018