Report: Stormy Daniels Is xHamster’s #1 Porn Search Term, Increasing 15,000%

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claimed to have had consensual sex with President Trump in 2006, has been the number one most popular search term on porn website xHamster for over seven weeks, following a huge increase in popularity on Pornhub too.
xHamster revealed that “Stormy Daniels” has been “the #1 search term on xHamster for over seven weeks, knocking ‘mom’ into second place,” while international interest has risen by “more than 12,000%.”
“Per capita searches for Stormy is highest in Washington, DC, and lowest in Alaska. In general, viewers in blue states are much more likely to get an erotic-charge from Stormy, while red state viewers are more likely to find she kills the mood,” the company declared in a press release.
In a statement, xHamster Vice President Alex Hawkins claimed, “Stormy Daniels has become an international icon.”
“She’s now the most searched for porn star in the world, no matter what your gender or where your politics lie,” he expressed. “She’s a force of nature who is changing the way that the world sees porn stars.”
xHamster graphs further revealed the extent of Daniels’ rise to fame this year.
From January 1 to March 18 2017, searches for Daniels on xHamster were next to zero.
In 2018, however, porn searches for Daniels have been on a sharp rise, reaching 2,000 percent in mid-January, and rising to 15,000 percent in mid-March.
During every publicity stunt and news item surrounding her alleged sexual escapades with President Trump, Daniels’ popularity in porn searches have also continued to elevate.
Thank you, @StormyDaniels for being the #1 Search Term on xHamster in 2018! In honor of #stormydanielsday, we went deep into the numbers to see how popular you really are … and with whom! https://t.co/rNSIm2C854 pic.twitter.com/Tgr4Ue8wAs
— xHamster™ (@xhamstercom) March 25, 2018
Pornhub, another popular porn website, also reported similar results earlier this month.
In January, “searches for Stormy Daniels went from a daily average of 2500 to more than 2 million searches in just 5 days,” according to Pornhub. “When compared to her 2018 average, searches on January 14 were 514% higher worldwide, and 330% higher in the United States. On January 31, Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! which caused a 325% increase in U.S. searches and 258% worldwide.”
“On February 13th, more details were revealed when Trump’s lawyer admitted to paying Daniels hush money, which caused another 250% jump in searches,” they continued. “And most recently, searches jumped to their highest level when it was reported that Daniels would be suing Donald Trump. On March 7th, Stormy Daniels searches were up 536% in the U.S. and 489% worldwide.”
Similar to xHamster, PornHub searches for Daniels were most likely to come from Washington, D.C.
