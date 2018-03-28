REPORT: Ecuador Cutting off Julian Assange’s Communications

Ecuador is cutting off the communications of Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, according to the Associated Press.

Assange has resided in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2011, when he sought political asylum in the country. Should Ecuador eject him from their embassy, he faces arrest by British authorities and possible extradition.

BREAKING: Official: Ecuador cutting off WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's communications outside London embassy. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2018

Update — The government of Ecuador released this statement:

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El Gobierno de Ecuador suspende las comunicaciones de @JulianAssange. pic.twitter.com/sr4kArFSxw — Comunicación Ecuador (@ComunicacionEc) March 28, 2018

Breitbart News’ translation of the statement reads:

The Government of Ecuador suspended the systems allowing Julian Assange to communicate with the outside from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where the citizen remains in a situation of international protection for six years due to risks to his life and integrity. The measure was adopted following Assange’s failure to abide by a written commitment he assumed with the Government at the end of 2017 that obliged him to not send messages that involve interference in the relations of other States. The Government of Ecuador warns that Assange’s behavior, with his messages through social media, puts the good relations that the country has with the United Kingdom, the rest of the states of the European Union, and other nations at risk. Due to this, and in order to prevent potential prejudices, the embassy in London interrupted this 27 of May communications abroad which Assange had access to. The Executive also maintains open the way for the adoption of new measures before the lack of fulfillment of commitments on Assange’s behalf.

Developing…

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.