Masters of the Universe Infighting: Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes On Zuckerberg

Apple CEO Tim Cook attacked Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership of Facebook during an MSNBC interview, saying that he “wouldn’t be in this situation” if he were Zuckerberg.

Cook compared Facebook’s business model to Apple’s, focusing on the former’s reliance on user data to make money.

“The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that.”

Cook said Facebook’s mishaps have invited government regulation.

“I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,” he said. “However, I think we’re beyond that here.”

This is the second time this week that the Apple CEO has called for regulation of Facebook. Speaking at a recent tech conference in China over the weekend, Cook said the situation had become “dire” enough for regulators to take action.

“I’m personally not a big fan of regulation because sometimes regulation can have unexpected consequences to it, however, I think this certain situation is so dire, and has become so large, that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary” said Cook.

“The ability of anyone to know what you’ve been browsing about for years, who your contacts are, who their contacts are, things you like and dislike, and every intimate detail of your life – from my point of view, it shouldn’t exist.

