Disney World Bus Driver Accused of Luring Teen Girl to Park for Sex

A former bus driver at Walt Disney World was arrested after being accused of luring a 15-year-old girl to the theme park to have sex with her.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement Monday that it arrested Kevin Van Orman, 35, on March 25 after he showed up at a house where officers were waiting to arrest him.

“I did something completely [expletive] stupid that I never should have done in the first place,” Van Orman told deputies, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. “I came to meet a 15-year-old girl. One thing I never should have [expletive] done. I lost my wife, my house, my kids, my truck.”

Police told WKMG that the suspect had been conversing with two undercover officers posing as 14 and 15-year-olds on the Whisper app. He allegedly said in one of the conversations that he would drive to a girl’s house and engage in sexual activity with her. In another conversation, he allegedly suggested to one of the undercover investigators that they meet up at Disney World.

“I’m only 15 tho just so you know…” the detective allegedly said.

“That’s okay are you guys going to Disney while you’re here?” Van Orman allegedly replied, according to a report of the conversation obtained by WESH.

“Yeah a couple of days,” the detective allegedly stated. “What we gonna do?”

“We can cuddle watch tv and whatever you would like to I can even massage you,” Van Orman allegedly responded.

Orman told officers after his arrest that he has a wife who is four months pregnant, a five-year-old daughter, and a two-year-old son.

He was charged with using a computer to meet a child, attempted lewd battery, and traveling to meet a minor and is out of jail on $7,000 bail.

A spokesperson for the Disney theme parks told WOFL that Van Orman is on unpaid leave from his job pending the outcome of the case.