Kurt Eichenwald Calls Parkland Survivor ‘Desperate’ and ‘In Need of Psychiatric Help’

Kurt Eichenwald, who claims to be a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, sent a series of emails calling Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv “desperate” and “in need of psychiatric help.”

Update: Eichenwald tweeted Tuesday afternoon apparently admitting he is no longer a contributor at Vanity Fair:

Hell of a way to find out. I have been a contributing editor – contracted freelancer – with Vanity Fair for 6 years. I live in Dallas & have not been in contact with the new editor in charge. My contract expired and was not renewed. Called my friends there – all of them gone too. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 3, 2018

In an email, which Eichenwald sent Tuesday to Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro, Eichenwald claimed to be writing an article about Shapiro’s professional relationship with Kashuv.

I just received this from @kurteichenwald. There are no words for how wild this email is. @VanityFair is apparently an odd place.I just received this from @kurteichenwald. There are no words for how wild this email is. @VanityFair is apparently an odd place. pic.twitter.com/Ik1bfjoKyl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 3, 2018

Eichenwald accused Kashuv of “working to trick journalists,” “coordinating” with “trolls,” and then claimed he had contacted a psychiatrist to ask for an evaluation of Kashuv’s mental health.

“I consulted a friend of mine who is a psychiatrist – a political conservative, since that seems so important to you – and based on what he read, the psychiatrist said the following,” declared Eichenwald. “Kyle is in desperate need of psychiatric help or support.”

Eichenwald also accused Kashuv of being “obsessed” with Shapiro and claimed the psychiatrist he consulted thought Kashuv was “disturbing.”

Towards the end of the first email, Eichenwald referred to Kashuv as a “psychologically troubled kid,” and told Shapiro, “Don’t forward this to Kyle. He does not need to know what a psychiatrist is saying about him. You have hurt him enough.”

In a follow up email, Eichenwald accused Shapiro’s followers of sending him strobe GIFs in an attempt to trigger an epileptic seizure, before threatening to hold Shapiro “responsible” for any GIFs he receives.

After the emails were posted on Twitter by Shapiro, conservative commentators called for a boycott against the advertisers of Vanity Fair.

Even CNN’s Brian Stelter criticized Eichenwald, posting, ‘I’m thinking Kurt should take a break from Twitter…”

@benshapiro I'm thinking Kurt should take a break from Twitter… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 3, 2018

A Vanity Fair spokesperson, however, in a twist, told the Daily Beast, “Kurt Eichenwald is not a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.”

Statement from a Vanity Fair spox: "Kurt Eichenwald is not a contributing editor at Vanity Fair." — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 3, 2018

Eichenwald, however, is privately insisting he is a Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair.

DM just now from @kurteichenwald: "I'm a contributing editor." https://t.co/rs0ugB7JyN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 3, 2018

It is unclear when, or if, Eichenwald and Vanity Fair parted ways.

This would be the second time in a week for Eichenwald’s affiliations with news outlets was called into question. Earlier this week, Eichenwald admitted his contributorship with MSNBC had expired after an advertiser pulled its ads from the network in order to boycott the journalist.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.