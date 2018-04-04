Facebook: Information of ‘Up to 87 Million People’ Was ‘Improperly Shared’ with Cambridge Analytica

Facebook has claimed the information of “up to 87 million” users was “improperly shared” with Cambridge Analytica.

The company made the announcement in a blog post, Wednesday, where they also discussed changes to the platform which would restrict the use of user data.

“In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the US — may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica,” declared Facebook.

Facebook also estimated that the data of 1,175,870 users from the Philippines, 1,096,666 users from Indonesia, and 1,079,031 users from the United Kingdom was shared, while several million users from Mexico, Canada, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and Australia were affected too.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce next Wednesday to discuss “the company’s use and protection of user data.”