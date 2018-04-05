Libertarian Comedian Owen Benjamin Permanently Suspended from Twitter

Libertarian comedian Owen Benjamin has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

Attempting to access Benjamin’s Twitter account, which had over 120,000 followers before its suspension, now returns users with a notice reading, “This account has been suspended.”

Benjamin also confirmed the suspension in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Both twitter accounts suspended and now my ability to make an income has been revoked,” declared Benjamin. “This is disgusting. I have a two year old and a pregnant wife and they just set my life back to 0 with on big swoop. I just worked tirelessly for the last 5 months building my online ability to make a living and it’s all gone. You will be next. Fight it now.”

Benjamin has previously worked as an actor, starring in 2008’s The House Bunny.

Last year, the University of Connecticut canceled an event featuring the comedian after he criticized giving hormone replacement treatment to children.