Masters of the Universe Town Hall: Epstein Says ‘I Am Not a Conservative But I Love Freedom, and I Love this Country’

Noted psychologist Robert Epstein pronounced his love for America during the Breitbart News “Masters of the Universe” town hall event on Thursday evening.

Epstein, an American psychologist who earned a Ph.D. in psychology at Harvard University in 1981, spoke on Thursday night at Breitbart News’ Town Hall event entitled “Masters of the Universe: Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy.”

During the event, which focused on internet surveillance and censorship, Epstein pronounced his love for America, freedom, and democracy.

“Let me just say, for the record, that I am, not a conservative,” Epstein began. One member of the audience chanted “Welcome!” Another shouted, “You will be!”

“I am here, though, because I love America, because I love freedom, because I love democracy as a form of government. The fact is, whether you know it or not, democracy is an illusion.”