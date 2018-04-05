Schweizer at Masters of the Universe Town Hall: Silicon Valley Censors Could Be Junior Employees

Breitbart News Editor at Large Peter Schweizer explained at the Breitbart News “Masters of the Universe” town hall event how individuals responsible for censorship at major technology firms may not even be senior employees.

In recent years, YouTube, which is owned by Google, has increasingly censored or demonetized videos that they deem inappropriate or offensive, making it harder for conservatives to produce accessible content.

“On the one hand, you have situations on YouTube where they shut down a site or say it is inappropriate,” Schweizer explained. That could be somebody at a relatively junior level at YouTube who just decides ‘I don’t like what Dennis Prager’s teaching is on Judeo-Christian values or whatever, it’s offensive to me so I’m just going act in my capacity to censor it,’ they do that all the time.”

He went on to contend that there is evidence that major technology companies are systematically eliminating certain types of content to fit their own political agenda.

“There are other issues I think at a more senior management level, which again we don’t if are there specific policies designed to systematically eliminate certain types of speech and clearly there seems to be evidence that there is,” he said.

“Part of the problem is that it is not just a leadership issue, it’s not just a problem of corporate policy, it’s a question of Google employees or YouTube employees deciding to take matters into their own hands,” he continued.

Schweizer appeared alongside the senior research psychologist at the Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, Dr. Robert Epstein, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at the Breitbart News’ “Masters of the Universe” Town Hall event hosted in New Orleans.

