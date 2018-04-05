Breitbart News Network’s (BNN) live Town Hall event “Masters of the Universe”: Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy will be live-streamed Thursday from New Orleans, LA.

“Big tech is the biggest threat to free speech at this moment in time, and there is no fiercer advocate for the first amendment than Breitbart News,” said Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of Breitbart. “Never has so much power been concentrated in the hands of so few people, and Silicon Valley elites have, thus far, been able to operate with virtually zero transparency. The Masters of the Universe are unfathomably influential, secretive, and they are surveilling all of us right now, stockpiling our data for their own purposes. It’s time we broaden the discussion.”

Marlow will moderate the town hall, which starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/7:00 p.m. local at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie, LA, and will be live-streamed above as well as on Breitbart News’ Facebook Page.

The event will feature a panel of America’s leading minds in politics, technology, and media, including:

Ann Coulter , political commentator, author, syndicated columnist, and lawyer

, political commentator, author, syndicated columnist, and lawyer Peter Schweizer , President of the Government Accountability Institute and best-selling author of Clinton Cash and Secret Empires

, President of the Government Accountability Institute and best-selling author of Clinton Cash and Secret Empires Robert Epstein, Senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology

Topics of discussion will include anti-consumer practices by big Internet monopolies like Google and Facebook — and the effects of these practices on free speech, consumer privacy, and competition.

The event is sponsored by Free Our Internet, a non-profit organization that advocates for free speech and online freedoms for all internet users across the United States.

“Big Silicon Valley monopolies like Google and Facebook are tracking consumers’ every move; they are abusing and selling our personal information without our express consent, and they are controlling what we can see online by deciding what is and what isn’t ‘fake news,’” said Free Our Internet founder and Executive Director Christie-Lee McNally.

“These companies are out of control and accountable to no one. Free Our Internet is proud to partner with Breitbart for a serious discussion of these issues and to raise awareness around one the biggest threats to democracy today.”

Breitbart News is currently the 69th largest website in the United States, according to Alexa.com, and has the 13th highest-engaging Facebook page in the world. BNN also hosts 37 hours of radio programming every week on Sirius XM.

To attend the event, please RSVP to RSVP@freeourinternet.org. All attendees must RSVP in advance.