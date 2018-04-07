EU Data Watchdog: Facebook Users Are Treated Like ‘Battery Animals or Experimental Rats’

The European Data Protection Supervisor has claimed social media users are treated like “battery animals or experimental rats.”

European Data Protection Supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli declared, “I take note of what Zuckerberg has said recently, he said that he takes care of the privacy right. The question is they should do it in practice and not only on paper.”

“There are days when you have the impression people are treated as battery animals or experimental rats,” he continued. “We are treated as a farm for data. We are in within a walled garden, and every single action is monitored.”

“I’m expecting far-reaching consequences on the broader scale,” expressed Buttarelli. “There is a need of a change of culture.”

According to CNBC, “The EDPS is in charge of making sure that data are being handled correctly within EU institutions like the Commission. But it is also part of a working group made up of the data protection authorities from various member states”

Data protection authorities “from across the EU” will reportedly be meeting next week to discuss social networks and their treatment of user data.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear before both the U.S. Senate and the House Energy and Commerce Committee next week “regarding the company’s use and protection of user data.”

However, it has been reported that Facebook previously donated to 46 out of the 55 committee members who will be questioning Zuckerberg.

Last month, it was reported that Facebook was hiring more lobbyists in the wake of increased calls for regulation, while this week, Facebook revealed that up to 87 million users had their data improperly shared.