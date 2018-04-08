Facebook Allegedly Deems Pro-Trump Diamond and Silk ‘Unsafe to the Community’

Facebook has reportedly limited the page of the pro-Trump YouTube sensations Diamond and Silk.

In a post on their Facebook page, Diamond and Silk, an internet commentating duo that became popular during the 2016 election for their vocal support of President Trump, stated that after much deliberation, Facebook has deemed their content and videos “unsafe to the community.” The post on the duo’s page reads;

“Diamond And Silk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with Facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page.” “Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage.” “Here is the reply from Facebook. Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM: ‘The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.'” “Yep, this was FB conclusion after 6 Months, 29 days, 5 hrs, 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Oh and guess what else Facebook said: “This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way.” (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to us.)”

Diamond and Silk then posed multiple questions to Facebook and specifically the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The questions are;

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the President Donald J. Trump?

2. Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say “community” are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?

5. If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6. Lastly, didn’t FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page?

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook for comment on the issue but has yet to receive a reply at the of the writing of this article.

This isn’t the first time that Diamond and Silk have faced internet censorship, the YouTube stars had their videos demonetized from YouTube’s platform in August of 2017. The duo claimed that YouTube had “stopped over 95% percent of our videos from being monetized, stating: ‘It’s Not Suitable For All Advertisers’.” The internet commentators implied that they may take legal action against YouTube at the time saying in a tweet; “We Smell A Class Action Lawsuit. This…. S.ugar H.oney I.ce T.ea have got to stop. YouTube……Google, this does not look good!”

The two received support at the time from former Governor Sarah Palin;

They are messing with the wrong ladies. We've got your back Diamond And Silk.

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity also appeared to voice his support for Diamond and Silk in a tweet;

How sad in America that only conservatives get investigated, fired, boycotted and attacked. Double standard, & liberal silence is repulsive!