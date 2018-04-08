Twitter CEO Retweets Article Claiming Bipartisanship is Dead

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted an article titled The Great Lesson of California in America’s New Civil War, which claims that bipartisanship in America is dead.
In a retweet on his own page, Dorsey referred to the article claiming that bipartisanship in America is dead and that “one side must win,” as a “great read.” The piece, written by former WIRED and Politico journalist Peter Leyden and political commentator Ruy Teixeira, claims that America is currently in the throes of a second civil war and that the only solution is for the rest of the country to follow the model of the state of California.
Great read https://t.co/O2djSQf8Qv
— jack (@jack) April 6, 2018
The article opens by stating;
The next time you call for bipartisan cooperation in America and long for Republicans and Democrats to work side by side, stop it. Remember the great lesson of California, the harbinger of America’s political future, and realize that today such bipartisan cooperation simply can’t get done.
In this current period of American politics, at this juncture in our history, there’s no way that a bipartisan path provides the way forward. The way forward is on the path California blazed about 15 years ago.
In the early 2000s, California faced a similar situation to the one America faces today. Its state politics were severely polarized, and state government was largely paralyzed. The Republican Party was trapped in the brain-dead orthodoxies of an ideology stuck in the past. The party was controlled by zealous activists and corrupt special interests who refused to face up to the reality of the new century. It was a party that refused to work with the Democrats in good faith or compromise in any way.
California today provides a model for America as a whole. This model of politics and government is by no means perfect, but it is far ahead of the nation in coming to terms with the inexorable digital, global, sustainable transformation of our era. It is a thriving work in progress that gives hope that America can pull out of the political mess we’re in. California today provides a playbook for America’s new way forward. It’s worth contemplating as we enter 2018, which will be a critical election year.
The article claims that the Republican party only cares “about rule by and for billionaires at the expense of working people” and not “average citizens.” The authors propose that citizens “take the Republican Party down for a generation or two” in order to save America. “America can’t afford more political paralysis. One side or the other must win. This is a civil war that can be won without firing a shot. But it is a fundamental conflict between two worldviews that must be resolved in short order,” the article states.
Twitter, the platform that Dorsey is the CEO of, has been accused on multiple occasions of targeting conservatives for posting their views on the platform. Dorsey did not elaborate further on his thoughts on the article he retweeted until he was quoted by Daily Caller reporter Peter J. Hasson, who stated that “Twitter’s CEO loves this article about driving conservatives from public life;”
Twitter's CEO loves this article about driving conservatives from public life and turning the rest of the country into California in the "new civil war." Literally what it's about https://t.co/b8DUxlC9Cw
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 6, 2018
Dorsey replied to Hasson asking where he had outlined his love for the article;
Where did I say “love”
— jack (@jack) April 7, 2018
However, it would seem that Dorsey calling the article a “must read” is at least a sign of the importance he places on the message of the article, whether he believes that the article’s proposal is a solid plan is unknown.
