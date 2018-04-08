Twitter CEO Retweets Article Claiming Bipartisanship is Dead

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted an article titled The Great Lesson of California in America’s New Civil War, which claims that bipartisanship in America is dead.

In a retweet on his own page, Dorsey referred to the article claiming that bipartisanship in America is dead and that “one side must win,” as a “great read.” The piece, written by former WIRED and Politico journalist Peter Leyden and political commentator Ruy Teixeira, claims that America is currently in the throes of a second civil war and that the only solution is for the rest of the country to follow the model of the state of California.

The article opens by stating;

The next time you call for bipartisan cooperation in America and long for Republicans and Democrats to work side by side, stop it. Remember the great lesson of California, the harbinger of America’s political future, and realize that today such bipartisan cooperation simply can’t get done. In this current period of American politics, at this juncture in our history, there’s no way that a bipartisan path provides the way forward. The way forward is on the path California blazed about 15 years ago. In the early 2000s, California faced a similar situation to the one America faces today. Its state politics were severely polarized, and state government was largely paralyzed. The Republican Party was trapped in the brain-dead orthodoxies of an ideology stuck in the past. The party was controlled by zealous activists and corrupt special interests who refused to face up to the reality of the new century. It was a party that refused to work with the Democrats in good faith or compromise in any way.

The article further claims that the only way out of the current internal conflict that the article alleges America is currently in, is to follow the path set out by California,