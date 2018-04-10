Mark Zuckerberg Replied ‘I’ll Have My Team Get Back To You On That’ More Than 20 Times During Hearing

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg replied, “I’ll have my team get back to you,” “I’ll follow up with you on that,” or some other variation of the same answer at least 21 times during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, Tuesday.

Zuckerberg was both criticized and mocked for using the reply so frequently, with Recode Co-Founder Kara Swisher declaring, “If you had to take a drink when Zuckerberg says: ‘I’ll have my team get back to you,’ you’d be real real drunk.”

If you had to take a drink when Zuckerberg says: “I’ll have my team get back to you,” you’d be real real drunk. Related: Zuckerberg team at Facebook needs to drink. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 10, 2018

#Zuckerberg: I don’t know – I’ll have my team get back to you on that. Also Zuckerberg: I am intimately familiar with every aspect of how Facebook works — Such (@SuCh) April 10, 2018

There’s something profoundly irritating about Zuckerberg’s constant “I’ll have my team get back to you” references. #FaceBook — Gwen Lister (@GwenLister1) April 10, 2018

Former congressional candidate Dr. Dena Grayson claimed Zuckerberg’s answer was his attempt at “ducking the questions,” while another user called it a “common refrain.”

Here's how Zuck is DUCKING the questions: #Zuckerberg pretends not to know the answers to DIFFICULT questions ("I'll get back to you"), yet then answers other questions w/technical details that the senators don't understand, so they can't push back on Zuck. — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 10, 2018

Common refrain from Zuckerberg this afternoon: "Senator, I can certainly have my team get back to you" if you'd like specifics. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 10, 2018

Cornyn: "Do you track devices when they're not connected to Facebook?"

Zuck: "I'll have my team get back to you."

Cornyn: "Doesn't seem like a complicated question to me." — Asteris Masouras 正义 (@asteris) April 10, 2018

Leahy asks Zuckerberg about these Facebook posts on a board and asks who’s behind them. “I don’t know. I’ll have my team get back to you.” pic.twitter.com/IP6UwsrIP9 — Deepa Seetharaman (@dseetharaman) April 10, 2018

We're now up to 20 TIMES #Zuckerberg has used the "I'm going to have my team get back to you on that question." — Boston🇺🇸Bobblehead (@DBloom451) April 10, 2018

Anybody got a count on how many times #Zuckerberg said "I'll have my team get back to you" ?! — Kat #ISTANDWITHGENFLYNN (@KatTheHammer1) April 10, 2018

Senator: "Can you post pictures on Facebook?"

Mark Zuckerberg: "I'll have my team get back to you." pic.twitter.com/kaw02DZJ1N — Masimo Picaku (@MasimoPicaku) April 10, 2018