Sarah Palin Calls Out Zuckerberg for Suppressing Conservative Media: ‘What the Zuck, Facebook?’

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin recently made a Facebook post alleging that in a similar case to pro-Trump YouTube stars Diamond and Silk, her Facebook page reach had been limited by the social media platform.

Shortly after pro-Trump YouTube stars Diamond and Silk revealed that they had been “deemed unsafe to the community” by Facebook and their page reach had been limited, former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin posted statistics that would seem to imply that her page reach had also been limited. “What the Zuck, Facebook?” said Palin in a post on her official page. “Amen to my sisters Diamond And Silk for speaking truth to power and calling out Facebook for suppressing their posts and positions.”

Palin stated “For quite a while folks have cautioned me to not rock the Facebook boat – but screw it. Facebook has controlled my reach to friends and foes for far too long.” Palin then claims that just like Diamond and Silk and a host of other conservatives, her Facebook page reach had been limited by the social media platform; “My small team and I been having the same issues as Diamond and Silk and other independent conservatives. Our message of support for common sense Make America Great Again policies is being suppressed and censored as self-proclaimed ‘movers and shakers’ operate to influence in fine Orwellian form.”

“THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE,” stated Palin. “Look at the decrease in the reach of our Facebook page since Donald J. Trump took office in January, 2017.” Palin then referenced the book Lean In by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg which calls for women to be more assertive in the workplace; “I guess ‘Lean In’ only applies to women who also fall in line with the liberal agenda?” said Palin. The former governor of Alaska ended her post simply stating “So… Facebook… What the Zuck?”

Palin included a chart with her post which showed her post reach declining steadily between 2017 and 2018;

Facebook has not replied to a request for comment from Breitbart News.