Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Calls for Transparency in Facebook Blocks and Bans

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, has called on Facebook to show greater transparency by appointing an ideologically diverse group of users to analyze the platform’s censorship choices.

If @facebook really cares about not looking like a censor. They should post all blocked and banned posts/users in a special area that is viewable by a select group of diverse Americans. Right, left, and all types of social groups. Transparency! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 10, 2018

His comments come as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, where he faced questions over growing concerns that Facebook routinely blocks and censors conservative content.

“We consider ourselves to be a platform for all ideas,” said Zuckerberg, in response to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over whether Facebook considers itself a “neutral public forum.”

Parscale also took to Twitter to muse over why senators did not ask Zuckerberg questions about how the Trump campaign successfully used their platform rather than attributing to theories surrounding Russia and illegally handling data.

“Why doesn’t a Senator ask @facebook CEO about our campaign and how we used their platform,” he tweeted earlier. “Oh wait, they all already know we did everything the right way, with zero collusion, no improper data, with great marketing from an awesome candidate.”

Parscale, who was the Trump campaign’s digital guru during the 2016 presidential campaign, has previously recognized the importance of social media in Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Last month, Parscale warned Google, Facebook, and Twitter that people were “watching” their efforts, while urging them to maintain a “level playing field” across the platform.

