15 Memes Mocking Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate Hearing

A plethora of memes were forged during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights.

Robot Zuck

There is a 100% chance Mark #Zuckerberg is a robot 😂 pic.twitter.com/KkXiInctXh — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) April 11, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg’s manner has always reminded me of someone, but I could never quite grasp hold of it. Just now it hit me, watching him testify about data. pic.twitter.com/4Zs2eGlsHD — Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) April 10, 2018

"It's in your nature to destroy yourselves." pic.twitter.com/a2ML4FPhfi — Joel (@JoelNihlean) April 11, 2018

“Everything is fine” Zuck

Creepy Joe Biden

I needed a laugh. pic.twitter.com/29c1qhn54D — Darlene Jarriel (@djf510) April 11, 2018

Winklevoss Twins

Clearing His Name: Congress Has Exonerated Mark Zuckerberg Of All Wrongdoing After He Revealed That The Winklevoss Twins Were The Ones Who Really Invented Facebook https://t.co/nUvFQBCeIk pic.twitter.com/FhS8o03MDe — ClickHole (@ClickHole) April 11, 2018

Senators’ Questions

this entire hearing senator: mr zuckerberg i hear you once occupied a place called a dorm room

zuckerberg: senator yes

senator: i read that facebook send a pigeon with camera eyes to perch on our so-called 'wall.' how many walls, mr zuckerberg?

zuckerberg: senator what — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg hearing summed up: pic.twitter.com/z3Q3MgIEnk — Charlie Nash 🌲 🇸🇾 (@MrNashington) April 11, 2018

“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

Facebook Memories

If you’re feeling down, remember that in exactly 4 years Mark Zuckerberg is going to get one of those “Hey check out this awesome memory!” Facebook posts and it’s going to show 15 photos of him looking sweaty and miserable while being shouted at by Chuck Grassley — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 10, 2018

Booster Seat

Add Zuck = Profit pic.twitter.com/TZ9y435nDY — Meme Bot (@theMemesBot) April 11, 2018

Reptile Zuck

Zuckerberg Loses Contact Lens During Senate Hearing Revealing Horrifying Lizard Eye https://t.co/jYhTrRViWK pic.twitter.com/Q2HAvqGrhz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 10, 2018