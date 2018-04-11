15 Memes Mocking Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate Hearing

A plethora of memes were forged during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are some of the highlights.
Robot Zuck
There is a 100% chance Mark #Zuckerberg is a robot 😂 pic.twitter.com/KkXiInctXh
— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) April 11, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg’s manner has always reminded me of someone, but I could never quite grasp hold of it.
Just now it hit me, watching him testify about data. pic.twitter.com/4Zs2eGlsHD
— Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) April 10, 2018
*beep boop boop beep* pic.twitter.com/6QXUoZkq6h
— Charlie Nash 🌲 🇸🇾 (@MrNashington) April 10, 2018
"It's in your nature to destroy yourselves." pic.twitter.com/a2ML4FPhfi
— Joel (@JoelNihlean) April 11, 2018
— Gab: Free Speech Social Network (@getongab) April 10, 2018
“Everything is fine” Zuck
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 10, 2018
Creepy Joe Biden
I needed a laugh. pic.twitter.com/29c1qhn54D
— Darlene Jarriel (@djf510) April 11, 2018
Winklevoss Twins
Clearing His Name: Congress Has Exonerated Mark Zuckerberg Of All Wrongdoing After He Revealed That The Winklevoss Twins Were The Ones Who Really Invented Facebook https://t.co/nUvFQBCeIk pic.twitter.com/FhS8o03MDe
— ClickHole (@ClickHole) April 11, 2018
Senators’ Questions
this entire hearing
senator: mr zuckerberg i hear you once occupied a place called a dorm room
zuckerberg: senator yes
senator: i read that facebook send a pigeon with camera eyes to perch on our so-called 'wall.' how many walls, mr zuckerberg?
zuckerberg: senator what
— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 10, 2018
Zuckerberg hearing summed up: pic.twitter.com/z3Q3MgIEnk
— Charlie Nash 🌲 🇸🇾 (@MrNashington) April 11, 2018
“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018
Facebook Memories
If you’re feeling down, remember that in exactly 4 years Mark Zuckerberg is going to get one of those “Hey check out this awesome memory!” Facebook posts and it’s going to show 15 photos of him looking sweaty and miserable while being shouted at by Chuck Grassley
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 10, 2018
Booster Seat
Mark Zuckerberg uses a booster seat. That's pretty fruity. #SomethingToDoWithFruit pic.twitter.com/yScJIKFz6P
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) April 11, 2018
#Zuckerberg after @tedcruz was finished ripping him apart. pic.twitter.com/PEBXNHzers
— Wild Bill (@wmmII88) April 11, 2018
Add Zuck = Profit pic.twitter.com/TZ9y435nDY
— Meme Bot (@theMemesBot) April 11, 2018
Reptile Zuck
Zuckerberg Loses Contact Lens During Senate Hearing Revealing Horrifying Lizard Eye https://t.co/jYhTrRViWK pic.twitter.com/Q2HAvqGrhz
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 10, 2018
"don't forget to drink the water, humans like water" pic.twitter.com/RyhWE74Sl4
— ＲＵＩＮ™ (@BravingRuin) April 10, 2018
