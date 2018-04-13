Facebook Faces Another International Investigation

Following CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress, Facebook is facing yet another internal investigation relating to user privacy issues.

CNN reports that just a few days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress, his company is facing yet another international investigation. The Philippines has announced an official inquiry into Facebook’s user privacy practices following the company’s latest user data scandal in which the personal data of 87 million users was allegedly accessed by data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica.

The Philippines National Privacy Commission said in a letter sent to Mark Zuckerberg on April 11; “We acknowledge the communications of your global and regional representatives made directly to our office.” The letter continued; “Unfortunately, your response has been generic and inadequate to satisfy the mounting concerns of Filipino users.”

Facebook revealed last week that approximately 1.2 million Phillipino users could have seen their data exposed during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the most of any country outside of the United States. Facebook has claimed that in total 87 million users could have been affected but also recently revealed that all of the sites 2 billion users may have been targeted by “malicious actors.” Australia and Indonesia, also said last week they would be investigating Facebook to determine whether or not they had violated their local privacy laws.

Facebook was given 15 days to provide documentation to the Filipino Privacy Commission about how the site collects users data of Filipino citizens. The commission also asked for further details on how Filipino users may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Indonesia’s minister for communications also recently stated that he would “deeply consider” blocking access to Facebook in the country if the company’s actions relating to the recent data scandal were unsatisfactory. Indonesia also allegedly saw the user data of 1 million citizens caught up in Facebook’s data scandal.

When asked during a hearing before Congress if Facebook would agree to minimize user data collection, Mark Zuckerberg replied; “This is a complex issue that deserves more than a one word answer.”