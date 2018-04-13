Report: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Made $3 Billion During Hearings

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made $3 billion during his time answering questions before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a report.

“Although shares of Facebook (FB) dipped Thursday morning, they are still up nearly 3% since Zuckerberg entered Capitol Hill to face questions from the Senate Tuesday,” reported CNN. “The stock was already rallying earlier Tuesday as investors digested the previously released prepared remarks from Zuckerberg. All told, Facebook’s stock has gained about 4.5% since the start of trading Tuesday morning.”

“So Zuckerberg, who owns more than 401.4 million shares in Facebook, got nearly $3 billion richer in the past few days. His stake in the company is now worth around $66 billion,” they explained. “That makes up nearly all of Zuckerberg’s total net worth — good enough to make him the seventh richest person in the world, according to real-time data tracked by Forbes.”

Despite this, Facebook’s stock “is still down about 7% this year,” according to CNN, “making Facebook the worst perfomer among big tech stocks.”

This week, it was reported that nearly one in ten Americans have deleted their Facebook account in response to reports of routine user data mishandling at the company.