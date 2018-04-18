Facebook Suspends Conservative Comedian Terrence Williams for Posting Abusive Messages He Received

Facebook has suspended conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams for posting screenshots of hate mail he received from liberals.

For the second time in a week, Facebook has suspended a conservative user for posting screenshots of abuse they received on the platform. Shortly after the suspension of columnist and editor Jamie Glazov, who posted screenshots of threats he received, comedian Terrence K. Williams has been temporarily suspended for posting screenshots of abuse and ridicule he received from liberals on the platform.

Williams posted examples of the threats he receives on a regular basis from liberals seemingly angered at the idea of a black conservative. One such message can be seen below:

This image was promptly removed by Facebook as they allegedly don’t allow posts that “bully private individuals.” Williams told Breitbart News, “Facebook always deletes the post and says I’m bullying or harassing the people sending the threats and harassment.”

Shortly after this, Williams received a 24-hour suspension from posting to Facebook:

Examples of the abuse that Williams receives on a regular basis can be seen below. Williams alleges that despite reporting these messages on a regular basis, Facebook has taken no action against the individuals that refer to Williams as a “coon” amongst other racial slurs:

Breitbart News spoke with Williams about his treatment on Facebook and how he deals with attacks from those at the left, seemingly angry at Williams simply for being black and conservative. Williams said that he had become afraid to expose the abuse he was receiving for fear that his Facebook page may suffer as a result. Williams stated: “I dont post all my threats anymore because I fear that Facebook may suspend my account and I have a large platform and people that look forward to my messages every day and I’m going on tour so I don’t want to break any violations and throw everything away so I don’t post all my stuff all the time. Facebook said they would ban me permanently if I kept posting screenshots of the death threats.”

Williams stated that despite multiple reports drawing Facebook’s attention to the screenshots and the abuse he received, Facebook failed to act: “Facebook said that they reviewed the screenshots and said that none of the threats violated Facebook’s guidelines.”

Breitbart News asked Williams if he felt that Facebook was specifically targeting minority conservatives such as himself and YouTube stars Diamond and Silk who have alleged that their Facebook page reach has been limited by the social media platform. Williams said, “I do believe that Facebook is targeting not only conservatives but they’re really targeting minority conservatives such as myself and Diamond and Silk, they have a million followers and their posts are only reaching eight people are you serious? And Facebook does the same thing to me, I lose followers every day and I do not believe that my fans are going to my page to unfollow me.”

Facebook has not responded to a request for comment from Breitbart News at the time of the writing of this article.