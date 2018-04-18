Lawsuit: Google Instructed Managers that ‘Individual Achievement’ and ‘Objectivity’ Were Examples of ‘White Dominant Culture’

A document brought to light by James Damore’s class-action lawsuit against Google and drafted by the company’s HR department instructing managers at the company on how to be “inclusive” cautioned managers against rewarding employees for traits “valued by the U.S. white/male dominant culture”, including individual achievement, and meritocracy.

The document has been released as part of James Damore’s ongoing class-action lawsuit against Google, which alleges the company discriminates on the basis of race, gender, and political viewpoint. It was announced today that three new plaintiffs have joined the lawsuit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs up to five.

According to the lawsuit, the document is provided to all Google managers as part of “Inclusive Perf” training, which is a requirement for some departments at the company, and “strongly encouraged” by others.

The handout cautions managers about “rewarding people when they exhibit values and practices that are part of the dominant, and either punishing or failing to reward people when they exhibit values that are outside the of the dominant cultural norm.”

The handout goes on to list examples of things that are “valued” by the dominant “white/male” culture of the U.S. These include:

Meritocracy, winning, avoiding conflict, a belief in objectivity, a “colorblind racial frame”, urgency, numbers driven, and perfectionism.

This is contrasted with values that are “commonly invisibilized or devalued” by the “white/male” culture, including:

Raising up multiple voices, collective achievement, a belief in subjectivity, “noticing race/color and any racial patterns in treatment”, sustainability, and “seven generations thinking.”

According to the lawsuit, the document goes on to explain “how Google managers can give feedback to ‘women and people of color’ as opposed to giving feedback to males and Caucasians.”

Damore’s lawsuit claims that the handout cites “multiple different studies and articles on gender and race biases and stereotypes to justify the positions set forth.” The lawsuit notes that, unlike James Damore, who was fired after he referenced studies on gender differences, the document’s author “was never reprimanded for promoting harmful racial and gender stereotypes of Google-disfavored races and males.”

“Rather, this program became part of Google’s indoctrination of its management staff.”

