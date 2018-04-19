Comedian Jay Mohr Condemns ‘Garbage’ Fresno State Professor for Celebrating Barbara Bush’s Death

Comedian Jay Mohr came out swinging against Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar this week after she celebrated Barbara Bush’s death in a series of tweets.

Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar is facing a backlash this week over a series of tweets she posted in celebration of former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death.

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F**k outta here with your nice words,” Jarrar tweeted on Tuesday.

In another tweet, Jarrar said that the news made her “happy” because Barbara Bush’s death likely made George W. Bush upset.

In a tweet directed at Fresno State President Joseph Castro, comedian Jay Mohr called for Jarrar to be fired for her tweets. “COWARD,” he wrote. “I’m a comedian, huge free speech advocate. Randa Jarrar should be fired 4 her sheer arrogance. A garbage person that cannot possibly be shielded through your terrible +weak PC

statement today. Protecting her hate isn’t why you make 300k a year.”

. @JosephICastro – COWARD I’m a comedian, huge free speech advocate. Randa Jarrar should be fired 4 her sheer arrogance. A garbage person that cannot possibly be shielded through your terrible +weak PC

statement today. Protecting her hate isn’t why you make 300k a year. — Jay Mohr (@jaymohr37) April 18, 2018

Mohr currently hosts the popular Mohr Stories podcast.

An analysis published by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education(FIRE) explained that it would be unconstitutional for Fresno State, a public institution, to publish Jarrar for her tweets.

“Fresno State correctly acknowledges that Jarrar’s tweets were made as a private citizen. As such, and because they touched upon a matter of public concern, Jarrar’s tweets are unquestionably protected speech under the First Amendment and Fresno State has no power to censor, punish, or terminate Jarrar for them,” Adam Steinbaugh wrote.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education explains that there is a long precedent in the courts that establishes that employees of government institutions may not be disciplined for speech.