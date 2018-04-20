Fresno State’s Randa Jarrar: I Hate the White Patriarchy but I Still Suck White D*ck

Embattled Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar has a history of unusual remarks predating her recent outburst following the death of Barbara Bush.

Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar came under fire this week after she celebrated the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush on Twitter.

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F**k outta here with your nice words,” Jarrar tweeted earlier this week. In a separate tweet, Jarrar said that the news made her “happy” because Barbara Bush’s death likely made George W. Bush upset. Additionally, Jarrar may have clogged a mental health crisis hotline when she jokingly tweeted the hotline’s number out to her critics, pretending that it was her personal number.

Now, videos of Jarrar are surfacing, revealing a history of bizarre remarks.

During a book talk event with two other authors, Jarrar highlighted one of her personal inner conflicts. Apparently, Jarrar has a hard time reconciling her hatred for the “white heteropatriarchy” with her desire to engage in oral sex with white men.

“I had my kid when I was 18. I never thought in a million years that I’d be a shitty parent. But sometimes I’m a fucking shitty parent,” Jarrar said. “And sometimes I’m a fucking awesome parent. And sometimes I just say that ‘I can’t fucking stand the white heteropatriachy,’ and then sometimes I’m sucking a white dick.”