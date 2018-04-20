Fresno State’s Randa Jarrar Believes Leftist Activists Should Be Using Violence

According to a video from 2016, embattled Fresno State Professor Randa Jarrar laments the fact that progressives no longer utilize terrorist acts like hijacking planes.

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F**k outta here with your nice words,” Jarrar tweeted earlier this week. In a separate tweet, Jarrar said that the news made her “happy” because Barbara Bush’s death likely made George W. Bush upset. Additionally, Jarrar clogged a mental health crisis hotline when she jokingly tweeted the hotline’s number out to her critics, pretending that it was her personal number.

In a video surfacing from 2016, Jarrar lamented the state of progressive activism before speaking fondly of Palestinian plane hijackers.

“I’m tired of being the bigger person. I’m tired of the left being fucking stupid and being like ‘we have to be gentle.’ No, don’t be fucking gentle,” Jarrar said.

“You look at resistance fighters in the 60s and 70s, they didn’t kill anyone, but they scared the shit out of people. They would hijack a plane and be like ‘we aren’t going to hurt anyone on this plane, but we are going to fucking hijack this plane,” Jarrar continued.

“The guy who walked between the twin towers is amazing. The only reason he’s important is because the [twin towers] aren’t there anymore,” Jarrar added.

“I’m tired of being nice. I’m tired of seeing my white friends on the left writing postcards,” she finished. “Fuck your postcards. That’s enough. Fucking get out there and do some shit.”