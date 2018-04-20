James Comey to Speak at Amazon HQ About His New Book

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to speak at Amazon HQ in Seattle, Washington, on Monday to discuss his new book, A Higher Loyalty.

According to the Intercept, Comey will talk to Amazon employees on Monday as part of a “semi-regular event” at Amazon HQ called “Fishbowl.” Axios revealed that Comey will not be paid for his appearance.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post, prompting President Trump to refer to the newspaper as the “Amazon Washington Post.”

Last month, President Trump expressed concern over Amazon, declaring, “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Following President Trump’s remarks, Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher claimed the president was jealous of Bezos.