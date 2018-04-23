Report: Amazon Limits Reviews of James Comey’s New Book ‘A Higher Loyalty’

Amazon is reportedly limiting which users are allowed to review former FBI Director James Comey’s new book A Higher Loyalty.

Deadline reports that Amazon has limited the types of accounts that can leave reviews for former FBI Director James Comey’s new book titled A Higher Loyalty. According to Deadline, Amazon has limited reviews for the book to accounts that are “verified buyers” only. This restriction currently applies to both Kindle and printed versions of the book and according to Deadline, there is some “online chatter” suggesting that low ratings of the book will not be allowed on the site or may be deleted.

If a user attempts to leave a review for Comey’s book without having purchased it on the site, they receive an error which reportedly reads: “Sorry, we are not able to accept your review of this product.” Comey’s book is seemingly receiving a warm reception on Amazon right now with a rating of approximately 4.7 out of 5 stars based on more than 300 reviews. Amazon has placed similar restrictions on certain politically charged books in the past, such as Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury and Hillary Clinton’s What Happened.

Some users took to social media to complain about Amazon’s decision believing that it amounted to censorship:

