Diamond and Silk Clash with Rep. Hank Johnson: ‘If Illegal Aliens Can Come Over Here and Build Businesses, Why Can’t We?’

Diamond and Silk clashed with Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) over social media censorship during their congressional hearing on Thursday, with Johnson opting to mock and belittle the pair.

After criticizing the congressional committee for having a hearing on social media censorship in the first place, Johnson declared, “We’re giving a platform to Diamond and Silk, and you ladies are very impressive to me. You have taken something and you have moved forward with it, exercising your First Amendment rights, and you’ve made a ton of money off of Facebook, isn’t that correct?”

“Absolutely not,” Diamond and Silk replied. “Because Facebook censored us for six months.”

“Now, Donald Trump introduced you all at a rally last year, and he introduced you all saying you were very popular and you had made a ton of money based on your affiliation with him. Isn’t that correct? asked Johnson. “The point I’m trying to make is you have been bashing Facebook and you’ve been making a ton of money.”

“We didn’t bash Facebook,” the pair corrected. “What we did was brought it to the light on how Facebook has been censoring conservative voices like ourselves for six months, twenty-nine days.”

Johnson then asked, “Have you been making money? Have you been monetizing?” prompting Diamond and Silk to respond, “They won’t let us monetize on Facebook. They stopped it. For six months, twenty-nine days.”

“So they’ve been messing with your money then?” Johnson added, before making the excuse that they can still sell merchandise.

“Even if we sell merchandise, that doesn’t have anything to do with Facebook. Facebook censored our free speech, and shame on the ones that don’t even see that we have been censored, yet when the Black Lives Matter people complain about it, oh everybody is up in arms,” Diamond and Silk expressed. “Let me just say this here, if the shoe was on the other foot and Mark Zuckerberg was a conservative and we were liberals, all fences and all chains would’ve broken loose. You know it and I know it. What I find appalling is that these Democrats, they don’t want to take up for our voice, because we support the president.”

Johnson replied by claiming the hearing was “giving you a tremendous platform with this hearing to make a ton of money when it’s over,” pushing Diamond and Silk to declare, “That’s right, and I hope everybody goes on Facebook and follows us. Because that’s what it’s supposed to be about. It’s supposed to be about obtaining the American dream. We are African-American women. If illegal aliens can come over here and build businesses, why can’t we? We were born on this soil. You don’t have a right to silence my voice.”

After Johnson mocked Diamond over her name and brought up money again, they replied, “If Facebook is a platform for you to make money, then so be it, everybody else do it. Don’t stop us from making any. Don’t make us feel guilty because we and other people that have built their brand page want to make money. We’ve spent plenty of money.”

Johnson concluded with a final shot by proclaiming, “I’m just astounded that this committee would stoop to this level to be positioning you all to make more money.”