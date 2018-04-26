Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Who Called Social Media Censorship a ‘Hoax,’ Received Over $20K from Google

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), the Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee who claimed allegations of social media censorship against conservatives were “baseless” and a “hoax,” on Thursday, received over $20,000 from Google parent company Alphabet between 2017 and 2018 alone, and received thousands more in previous years.

According to Open Secrets, Nadler received a total of $20,800 from Alphabet Inc. between 2017 and 2018, and a total of $18,350 between 2013 and 2014.

Records from the Federal Election Commission also reveal that Nadler has received regular disbursements from the Google Inc. NetPac in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, usually totalling $10,000 a year.

Alphabet Inc. was the highest contributor to Nadler’s campaign and leadership PAC in 2018, while Facebook also donated $2,500.

During a hearing on social media censorship before the House Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Nadler claimed censorship against conservatives was a conspiracy theory and a “hoax.”

“The notion that social media companies are filtering out conservative voices is a hoax,” declared Nadler, adding that allegations of a “Silicon Valley plot to censor conservatives” was “baseless.”