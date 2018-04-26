WATCH: Wellesley Students Describe Community’s Intolerance for Non-Leftist Thought

A short documentary from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) explores the growing trend of intellectual intolerance at Wellesley College.

Students at the all-female Wellesley College, which boasts alumni including Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright, spoke to FIRE about the growing trend of intellectual intolerance on their campus.

The short documentary features interviews with students who belong to Wellesley’s Freedom Project, a nonpartisan student group that aims to bring an assortment of diverse viewpoints to the campus community.

“Think of the most mainstream liberal ideas and that would be Wellesley. If you deviate slightly from that or you question one idea, you are just seen as the hater who is against feminism and equality,” one student said.

“I’ve always been really liberal but I feel like the liberal-ness here isn’t actually liberal. It’s a very specific set of ideas that you need to adhere to completely if you don’t want to be labeled,” another student said.