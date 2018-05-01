Police: Mississippi Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct Runs Off with Teen

A Mississippi teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage student is on the lam as of Tuesday, weeks after her arrest on sexual battery charges, police say.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Nicole Jackson, 30, a former teacher at the Earl Travillion Attendance Center, when the mother of a teenage student reported her 16-year-old son Oscar O’Neal missing on Monday, Fox News reported.

Police said the teen was last seen at his home in Hattiesburg around 1 a.m. Monday.

The teen’s father reportedly posted on Facebook asking the public to help him find his son.

“If u see my son please contact me or my wife Lisa Oneal. We got the police involved his nickname is Lil Pooh but his real name is Oscar Oneal missing….,” the post reads.

Hattiesburg Police opened an investigation into Jackson in mid-March when officers received a tip alleging she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage student. The age of consent in Mississippi is 16.

Jackson was initially arrested and taken to Forrest County Jail on April 10, where authorities later released her on $10,000 bond, WDAM reported.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore said authorities believe Jackson and O’Neal are traveling in a dark blue Chevy Impala with the Mississippi license plate number FRA-4454.

