School Threatens to Make Bras Mandatory for Female Students Following Nipple Controversy

Branden River High School in Bradenton, Florida, could make bras officially mandatory for female students following a controversy surrounding one of their students who was forced to put Band-Aids over her nipples after showing up for class without a bra on under her shirt.

“In an attempt to address the situation, the school said it would change its dress code next year to make bras mandatory for all female students,” reported the Washington Times, who added that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) “stepped in this week to defend the choice of students” who don’t want to wear a bra, saying “the school’s threat to impose a mandatory bra policy for girls amount to sex discrimination.”

In a statement, the ACLU declared, “A school’s dress code cannot make generalizations about what types of clothing or appearance are appropriate for a boy or a girl to wear to school. Unfortunately, we often see gender stereotypes and discrimination play a prolific role in the enforcement of school dress codes across the country.”

Last month, 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez recounted her experience with the school.

“She told me that I needed to put a shirt on under my long-sleeve shirt to try to tighten my breasts — to constrict them,” claimed Martinez. “And then she asked me to move around.”

Martinez was then sent to the school nurse, who gave her four Band-Aids to put over her nipples, which reportedly caused Martinez to “break down in tears” and leave school early.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Martinez is organizing a “bracott” against the school.

