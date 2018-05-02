Allum Bokhari: ‘Breitbart Tech Has Become the Unofficial Appeals Process of Facebook’

Breitbart News Senior Tech Correspondent Allum Bokhari joined SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Monday, to discuss Facebook’s suspension of a page for an anti-illegal immigrant caravan protest.

“It is funny how Breitbart Tech has become the unofficial appeals process of Facebook,” declared Bokhari. “Not Twitter so much, because Twitter just don’t respond to conservative media, but certainly whenever we do a story on a Facebook suspension, suddenly, miraculously Facebook responds about a day later saying, ‘It was all a mistake, we’re sorry, we’ll reinstate whatever page it was.'”

“The funny thing about that story on the immigration policy group, San Diegans for Secure Borders, on the very same day that you guys wrote that story I also wrote a story about Pamela Geller’s Facebook page being locked for thirty days… It’s the second time it’s happened to her. So those two things happened on the very same day,” he continued. “It’s curious that these so-called mistakes, because Facebook does claim these are mistakes, always seem to happen to conservatives, to people who support secure borders, to critics of Islam… It never seems to be liberals that are complaining about this.”

After being asked if immigration status is now a protected class on Facebook, Bokhari replied, “That reminds me of a line from Star Wars Episode One — which is the best Star Wars — in which the leader of the Trade Federation asks Darth Sidious if invading Naboo is legal, and Darth Sidious responds, ‘I will make it legal.’ So Facebook can just rewrite their rules and make anything they want legitimate by their own rules, and what they’ve done is make their hate speech rules apply to immigration status.”

“So if you talk negatively about immigration status you run the risk of falling foul to Facebook’s hate speech rules,” Bokhari proclaimed. “But in this case, they couldn’t even claim that because the event page wasn’t attacking illegal immigrants in any way, shape, or form, it was simply an event to organize a protest against this caravan of fifteen-hundred illegal aliens coming from Mexico. There were no attacks on them as people, it was simply an event to support the law. And the law says if you want to immigrate you have to do so legally.”