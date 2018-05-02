Facebook Employee Allegedly Used Company Tools to Stalk Women

Facebook has fired an employee who allegedly used company tools to stalk women across the Internet.

Facebook has fired an unnamed security engineer who was reportedly using his access to developer tools at the company to stalk women across the Internet. Alex Stamos, chief security officer at Facebook, told NBC News in a statement:

“We are investigating this as a matter of urgency. It’s important that people’s information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook,” he said. “It’s why we have strict policy controls and technical restrictions so employees only access the data they need to do their jobs – for example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests. Employees who abuse these controls will be fired.”

Spyglass Security founder Jackie Stokes tweeted allegations on Sunday that a Facebook security engineer was abusing his privileges at the company to stalk women across the Internet. “I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online,” tweeted Stokes. “I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?”

Stokes tweeted out a screenshot of a conversation she had via the dating app Tinder with the unnamed security engineer in which he described himself as a “professional stalker.”

I really, really hope I’m wrong about this. pic.twitter.com/NDkOptx8Hv — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

Given that Facebook recently announced a new dating app feature, having one of their very own security engineers violate user privacy is not a good look for the company. Discussing the new dating app, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to calm privacy fears that many may have had surrounding Facebook’s latest user data scandal. Zuckerberg stated: “We have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”

Of course, many Facebook employees could have access to this data, as this latest scandal has proven.