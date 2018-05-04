Elon Musk Attempts to Explain ‘Bizarre’ Tesla Conference Call on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter recently in an attempt to explain his comments on a recent conference call which has been described by many as “bizarre.”

Musk posted a number of tweets to Twitter earlier today, warning those that weren’t interested in “tedious discussion about Tesla stock” to stop reading.

Please ignore this thread unless you’re interested in a tedious discussion about Tesla stock — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Attempting to explain the sudden drop in Tesla stock following their most recent investor conference call, Musk pointed out that Tesla has been the most bet against stock on the market for some time now:

First, it’s important to know that Tesla is the most shorted (meaning most bet against) stock on the market & has been for a while https://t.co/srEp1tf6ZU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Musk then addressed his refusal to answer questions from certain analysts on the conference call, stating that their questions were “boneheaded” and “boring” before taking questions from a 25-year-old YouTuber who runs a stock analysis channel named HyperChangeTV.

The 2 questioners I ignored on the Q1 call are sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

The reason the Bernstein question about CapEx was boneheaded was that it had already been answered in the headline of the Q1 newsletter he received beforehand, along with details in the body of the letter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018

Musk then ended the sudden tweetstorm with some news about the flamethrower product being developed by one of his other companies, The Boring Company.

Oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018