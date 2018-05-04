Elon Musk Attempts to Explain ‘Bizarre’ Tesla Conference Call on Twitter

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by Lucas Nolan4 May 20180

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter recently in an attempt to explain his comments on a recent conference call which has been described by many as “bizarre.”

Musk posted a number of tweets to Twitter earlier today, warning those that weren’t interested in “tedious discussion about Tesla stock” to stop reading.

Attempting to explain the sudden drop in Tesla stock following their most recent investor conference call, Musk pointed out that Tesla has been the most bet against stock on the market for some time now:

Musk then addressed his refusal to answer questions from certain analysts on the conference call, stating that their questions were “boneheaded” and “boring” before taking questions from a 25-year-old YouTuber who runs a stock analysis channel named HyperChangeTV.

Musk then ended the sudden tweetstorm with some news about the flamethrower product being developed by one of his other companies, The Boring Company.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.