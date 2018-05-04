Former Reddit CEO Asks Silicon Valley CEOs to Crackdown on ‘Incel’ Employees

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao, who was referred to as “Chairman Pao” by critical users during her time at Reddit, asked Silicon Valley tech company CEOs to crackdown on “incel” employees on Wednesday.

“CEOs of big tech companies: You almost certainly have incels as employees,” declared Pao in a Twitter post, Wednesday. “What are you going to do about it?”

Incel, or involuntary celibacy, is an increasingly popular label used to describe men who are unable to find a partner to have sex with.

After alleged incel Alek Minassian drove a van into a crowd of people in Toronto last month, killing ten people, the phrase has populated the mainstream media who have portrayed incels as women-hating extremists.

Patheos published an article on the “threat of incel terrorism,” the Sun claimed incels are “vile… lonely weirdos,” and NPR described them as “violent misogynists,” however these outlets have greatly generalized and stereotyped the community.

According to Wiktionary, an incel is simply a “person who inadequately or never has sex despite wishing to,” and being an incel doesn’t necessarily make you a misogynist, a terrorist, or vile.