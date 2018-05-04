Report: Amazon Employees Urinated in Trash Cans for Fear of Being Scolded over Bathroom Break

Amazon warehouse employees have been known to reportedly urinate in trash cans to avoid being scolded over bathroom breaks, which are frowned upon at the company.

According to Business Insider, “A former Amazon warehouse worker described being stopped in his tracks by an ‘awful smell’ emanating from the trash cans. The stench, he said, was ‘unmistakable’ and led him to one conclusion: His coworkers were so worried about taking too long on a bathroom break that they had resorted to urinating in the bin.”

The former worker claimed to Business Insider that he “never witnessed anyone in the act but have witnessed the aftermath.”

“In three instances I had noticed an awful smell, pinpointed the location — trash bins that are scattered throughout the multitiered mezzanine — and reported it,” he continued. “From what I heard afterward, camera evidence got these associates fired.”

Last month, it was reported that Amazon warehouse employees have been known to urinate into bottles for the same reason.

“For those of us who worked on the top floor, the closest toilets were down four flights of stairs,” claimed author and former Amazon warehouse employee James Bloodworth. “People just peed in bottles because they lived in fear of being ­disciplined over ‘idle time’ and ­losing their jobs just because they needed the loo.”

Bloodworth’s claims were also corroborated by responses to a survey of Amazon workers.

“[Targets] have increased dramatically. I do not drink water because I do not have time to go to the toilet,” declared one response, while another employee claimed, “The target grows every year. I do not have two more legs yet to make the 100% to pick, where you actually need to run and go to the toilet just during the break.

Other employees even admitted to not drinking water throughout their work shift for fear of having to use the toilet.

Amazon warehouse conditions have frequently been reported on, with employees reportedly passing out after being worked to exhaustion, and heavily cut lunch breaks due to security procedures and the length of time it takes to travel across the warehouses.