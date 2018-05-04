Restaurant Manager Shows Up at Customer’s House After Negative Yelp Review

A restaurant manager turned up unannounced to a woman’s house at 10:00 p.m. after she left a negative review of her order from the restaurant on Yelp.

After The Root editor Yesha Callahan ordered food from pizza restaurant La Porchetta in Loudon County, Virginia, she left a negative review on Yelp of the food she had received.

“Tried this place based on the reviews and the fact that they had zeppoles on the menu, which you don’t come by often,” she declared in the three-star review. “Ordered the cheese burger, which was very dry & unseasoned. Also did not come with lettuce or tomato. The zeppoles barely had any powdered sugar on them & were soggy from the styrofoam container. I would suggest sending them to people in small paper bags. Maybe next time I’ll try the pizza.”

At 10:00 p.m. on the same evening, the manager for the restaurant allegedly knocked on her door.

“I live alone and I’m not going to go to my door at ten o’clock at night and answer it,” Callahan expressed. “Two phone calls came. I sent them both to voicemail and when I finally listened to the message he was saying he was outside my door to talk about the Yelp review… I was scared. I was scared. I’ve seen horror movies.”

Callahan changed her review to one-star following the incident and called the police, however, the manager claimed he was just there to give her a replacement order and apologize.

“I went to her house to give her a replacement order and to explain that GrubHub had the wrong description of our burger,” he explained. “It’s our fault that we went, and we know that. We just wanted to give the customer a correct order.”

Callahan proclaimed that the manager then “left an apology on Yelp but, you know, it’s too late. You came to my house unannounced ten o’clock at night. that’s just not proper protocol.”

Visiting La Porchetta’s Yelp page now displays an overall one-star rating and an “Active Cleanup Alert” from Yelp.

“This business recently made waves in the news, which often means that people come to this page to post their views on the news,” Yelp declares in the notice. “While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to these news events, we do work to remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer’s personal consumer experience with the business. As a result, your posts to this page may be removed as part of our cleanup process beginning Monday, 30 April 2018, but you should feel free to post your thoughts about the recent media coverage for this business on Yelp Talk at any time.”

