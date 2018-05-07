Report: 39% of Top Liberal Arts Colleges Have No Republican Professors

39 percent of “top-tier liberal arts colleges” don’t have a single Republican professor, according to a report.

“The study by the National Association of Scholars also found that the Democrat-to-Republican ratio was 10.4:1 among 8,688 Ph.D.-holding professors,” reported Fox News, who added, “The ratio is 12.7:1 when two military colleges, West Point and Annapolis, are removed from the sample.”

The study also discovered that “STEM subjects, such as chemistry, economics, mathematics, and physics, have lower D:R ratios than the social sciences and humanities.”

“The highest D:R ratio of all is for the most ideological field: interdisciplinary studies. I could not find a single Republican with an exclusive appointment to fields like gender studies, Africana studies, and peace studies,” declared the National Association of Scholars’ study. “As Fabio Rojas describes with respect to Africana or Black studies, these fields had their roots in ideologically motivated political movements that crystallized in the 1960s and 1970s.”

“These findings suggest important implications for research and policy. For research, a coherent causal model of the imbalance in political affiliation in colleges requires that statistical models integrate institutional effects with individual faculty characteristics,” it concluded. “For policy, if political homogeneity is embedded in college culture, attempting to reform colleges by changing their cultures seems a very tall order. The solution to viewpoint homogeneity may lie in establishing new colleges from the ground up, rather than in reforming existing ones.”

In 2016, it was reported that Ithaca College in New York employed 182 Democrats versus just 10 Republicans, while another report revealed zero registered Republican professors in eleven departments at Cornell University.